41,947 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

