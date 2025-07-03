43,114 Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $7,441,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $4,629,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $3,223,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,223,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,238.40. This trade represents a 91.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

NYSE:MRP opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

