774 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9%

AMH opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.