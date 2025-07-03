Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Adient by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 803,961 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Adient has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

