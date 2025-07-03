Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,992 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.