Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 375,386 Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,386 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,301,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 658,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

