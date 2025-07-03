Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 476.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,897 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of AutoNation worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 51.2% in the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $211.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $212.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.