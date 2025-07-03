Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Balchem worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Balchem alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Balchem by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Balchem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Balchem by 5.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Balchem Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $163.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Balchem Corporation has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.21.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.