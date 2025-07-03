Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,619,000 after buying an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $4,056,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the sale, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,397 shares of company stock worth $1,198,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $282.21 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.41 and a 1 year high of $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.61.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

