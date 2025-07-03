Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,587 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.31% of Knowles worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 725.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Knowles by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 835.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Knowles Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

