Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 101,000 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $16,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,314 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

