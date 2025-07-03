Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 130,679 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130,679 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 17,140.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,468 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 959.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 746,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,024,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 528,508 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ERJ opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio is 2.31%.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.