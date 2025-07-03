Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 208,783 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,783 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FOX alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,777,000 after acquiring an additional 178,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.

Insider Activity

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.