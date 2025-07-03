Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $475,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 45,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 305,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

