Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,169 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $24,383,677,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,638,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.