Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,041 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in PPL by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 121.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PPL Corporation has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

