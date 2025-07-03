Amalgamated Bank Acquires 135 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

