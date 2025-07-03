Amalgamated Bank Acquires 218 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $109.51 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

