Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

