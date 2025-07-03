Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,766 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

