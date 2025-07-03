Amalgamated Bank Buys 472 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,426,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,050,000 after buying an additional 696,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,718,000 after buying an additional 2,246,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE EQR opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

