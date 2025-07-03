Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

