Amalgamated Bank Has $4.59 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,234,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total value of $11,895,918.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $42,262,037.52. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total value of $218,555.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,730.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,973 shares of company stock worth $29,186,872 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $382.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.53 and a 1 year high of $393.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

