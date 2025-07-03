Amalgamated Bank Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,549,000 after acquiring an additional 134,624 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after acquiring an additional 432,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,290,000 after acquiring an additional 142,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.5%

SBAC stock opened at $237.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.90. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $189.07 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.