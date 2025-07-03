Amalgamated Bank Has $4.66 Million Stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. First Horizon Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

