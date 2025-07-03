Amalgamated Bank Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth $105,701,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth $9,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 120.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.69.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

