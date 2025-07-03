Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 166,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $583,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

