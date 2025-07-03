Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $48,919,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $219.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

