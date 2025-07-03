Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,367,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.97%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.