Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $353.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

