Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $151.60 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $167.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.05.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

