Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $177.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

