Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

