Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

