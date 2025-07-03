Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,364 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,058,000 after purchasing an additional 89,298 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 997,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,412,000 after purchasing an additional 152,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Gold by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,735,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day moving average is $159.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

