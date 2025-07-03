Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,419 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after purchasing an additional 751,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 44,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,187,000 after buying an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $31,187,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $536,256.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,216.80. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,958,480. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,789. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $248.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

