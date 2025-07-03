Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,495 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $208,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $51,220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,659,000 after buying an additional 272,367 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.