Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,469 Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62.

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

