Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,803 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in AECOM by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AECOM by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

NYSE:ACM opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

