Amalgamated Bank Sells 755 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
NYSE JLL opened at $259.47 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.