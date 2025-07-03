Amalgamated Bank Sells 755 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $259.47 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.