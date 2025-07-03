Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.