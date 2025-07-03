American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE AWK opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

