Analysts Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target at $62.29

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher D. Payne purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.19 per share, with a total value of $1,966,035.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,035. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $584,142.27. This represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,697,691 shares of company stock valued at $106,750,976. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

