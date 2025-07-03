Analyzing Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) & Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ross Stores and Dollar General”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores $21.13 billion 2.04 $2.09 billion $6.33 20.78 Dollar General $40.61 billion 0.63 $1.13 billion $5.24 22.04

Profitability

Ross Stores has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dollar General. Ross Stores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ross Stores and Dollar General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores 9.79% 38.77% 14.16% Dollar General 2.81% 17.93% 4.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ross Stores and Dollar General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores 0 4 12 1 2.82 Dollar General 0 16 11 1 2.46

Ross Stores presently has a consensus target price of $158.94, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Dollar General has a consensus target price of $109.08, indicating a potential downside of 5.54%. Given Ross Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ross Stores is more favorable than Dollar General.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Ross Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ross Stores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dollar General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ross Stores has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dollar General has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ross Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ross Stores pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dollar General pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ross Stores has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Ross Stores beats Dollar General on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income. Ross Stores, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. The company's consumable products also comprise snacks, such as candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, it offers seasonal products comprising holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, the company provides apparel, which comprise basic items for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.