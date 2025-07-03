Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $140,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,429 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,743,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,538 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,980,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,760 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AR opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the sale, the director owned 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

