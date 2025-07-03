Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Aptiv by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

