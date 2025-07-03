ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.4%

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.