Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 4,678 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average is $174.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

