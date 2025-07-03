Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $185,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.80.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $291.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $292.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

