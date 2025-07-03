Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $2,248,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 3.3%

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

